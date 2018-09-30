Presidency invites Davido to perform at Osun State Governor-elect’s party

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

In the wake of the Osun State re-run election that saw the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Gboyega Oyetola emerge winner, the presidential media team has invited sensational singer, Davido to perform at the thanksgiving party of the new governor-elect.

Davido who was in active support of his uncle and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Adeleke had expressed his displeasure with the cancellation of the initial polls that took place last weekend with claims that APC planned to rig the governorship election hence the re-run.

The APC group however rubbished OBO’s claim calling him an ‘uninformed political novice’ who is inexperienced to dabble into political issues.

Meanwhile, Mr Johannes Tobi, a member of President Buhari’s media team has extended an invitation to the ‘Assurance’ singer via twitter, asking for his willingness to perform at the forthcoming thanksgiving party of the governor-elect. “Would you be willing to perform for the people of Osun at Oyetola’s thanksgiving party?” he wrote to Davido via the social media app.

Whether or not the DMW boss will honor the presidency’s invitation remains unknown.