Presbyterian Women hold biennial confab

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Women’s Guild (WG) of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria holds its biennial conference from Thursday to Sunday at the Grace Resource Centre, (by Majek Bus Stop), Abijo Village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The theme of the conference is: “Woman, You can do Greater Exploits by the Word” (Daniel 11:32b) and it will feature Word exposition, salvation, healing/deliverance, business seminar, interactive session/counseling, skill acquisition and medical check-up.

Women’s Guild, one of the five arms of the church was created by the Gen-eral Assembly of the Church of Scotland to help one another in various ways as Christian women whose needs had evolved over time and scope that differ from the heathen days and traditional African settings through organized meetings and sub groups.

Prior to the formation of the Guild, the women were actively involved in the service of the church on varying unco-ordinated but impactful individual basis.

The first missionaries came with their wives who assisted them in their work, interacting with the local women leaders who gradually got trained enough to in turn pass their knowledge of both spiritual and improved domestic prowess like sewing and knitting to other women in interior communities.

As they developed in number and ser-vice, it became very necessary to coor-dinate and harmonise their activities. To this end, annual conferences were in-troduced and held which created the right forum for women from across the Presbyterian churches in Nigeria to interact, compare notes and encourage one another as they aspire to impact the church more positively, win souls both for the Lord and the growth of the Presbyterian Church.