PPC vows to win Lagos, picks governorship candidate

Lagos – The Providence People’s Congress (PPC) on Thursday expressed its determination to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Lagos State Government House, come 2019.

Chief Bimbo Aduroja, the South West Vice Chairman of the party, said the PPC would spring a surprise in the general elections, particularly in Lagos State.

Mrs Omolara Adesanya emerged as governorship candidate of the party in the state, via consensus.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Oswald Olatunbosun, also emerged the Lagos West Senatorial candidate, while Mr Segun Williams emerged as the Lagos Central senatorial candidate.

Candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly also emerged at the primaries.

The process was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Mr Titus Ugbuegbwu.

Aduroja said that with commitment of all members, the PPC would actualise its determination to defeat the APC in Lagos.

“Who says APC cannot be defeated? That is a myth. We are determined to win Lagos and we can actualise this if all members are committed.

“In winning any election, it is not about being big or being small. It is about using the right strategy and unity to achieve.

“So, I urge you our great members to be united and be committed to the goals of the party.

“We should love one another and work in unison for victory. Defeating APC is a possibility.

“We should not only be determined to do so, we should work very hard to achieve it,” he said.

The PPC chieftain said the results in the main Osun elections on Saturday meant everything could be achieved with the right strategy and determination.

He said that despite being a new party, the PPC was able to register itself as one of the top ten parties in the election with its peculiar strategy.

“We are a new party, we don’t have the big money like the big parties. We did not do mega rallies like some other parties did in Osun, but we made an impact with our own strategy.

“We were going into households telling people what we stand for. We were not buying votes.

“The results of the elections showed we were in the first ten.

“So if we could do that in Osun,we could do much more in Lagos if we work hard and stick to our goals’, he said.

He commended the peaceful manner in which the primaries were conducted, saying the party had demonstrated how democracy should work.(NAN)