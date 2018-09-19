Poverty in Nigeria a ticking time bomb that could affect whole world – Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu has expressed his dismay at the rising rate of poverty in Nigeria, saying that the issue will have devastating consequences on the global community if not addressed.

The YPP candidate is currently on a global listening tour in London, which includes meetings at Chatham House, the London School of Economics, as well as a private lunch hosted by OMFIF ( the official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum), an independent think tank for central banking, economic policy and public investment. Moghalu will be met by global business and financial investors, asset management firms and sovereign wealth funds. A former United Nations official, Prof Moghalu is a member of OMFIF’s Senior Advisory Board.

He will also be featured on interviews with a number of international media outlets such as Sky News, Bloomberg, Russia Today, Sunday Times, The Economist and Fame TV.

Speaking at the London School of Economics’ Institute of Global Affairs today, Moghalu delivered a powerful lecture on ‘Nigeria’s Poverty: A global ticking time bomb.’

Moghalu said that “I am hopeful that we can defuse the Nigerian poverty time bomb because Nigerians are not poor. We are only impoverished by our lazy rulers. Nigerian youths are not the lazy ones. Pretend- leaders who cannot promote opportunities for the youths are the lazy ones.”

Moghalu also explained that with over 87 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty amidst a failing economy, the nation needs leaders who can create wealth through their huge global management experience and attract economic development and social tranquillity for all citizens irrespective of class, education, ethnicity, gender and religion.

The YPP presidential flagbearer will also hold a town-hall meeting in London themed Nigeria, Stand Up! on Saturday, 22 September, 2018, where he will engage with Nigerians in the diaspora speaking to them about his presidential candidacy and what he has planned to include them better into Nigerian system.