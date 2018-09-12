Porto to purchase Nwakali after 10 appearances

Arsenal reportedly inserted a ‘mandatory purchase’ clause in Kelechi Nwakali’s loan deal with Porto. .

Nwakali is very highly rated and was expected to be moving closer to time playing within Arsenal’s setup, but a report from Portugal claims that Porto will be required to buy him for €4m should he make more than 10 appearances for their first team.

So far, the Nigerian midfielder has made four appearances for their B team.

Nwakali is currently with the Super Eagles in Liberia. He has always stated his desire to play for the Gunners, but according to him he would not hesitate to remain in Portugal and improve on his game.

“Coach Amuneke once taught me that every chance you get, you should learn. So, that is it for me here at FC Porto. I came here to add to my knowledge.

“It is a good move for me. It’s the kind of improvement for me to keep developing and that will be until I get my work permit and have a chance to play in England.