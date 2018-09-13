Policeman arrested for drinking on duty said he seized beer from motorist

By Esther Onyegbula

AN Inspector, attached to Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu, Lagos State Police Command, who was arrested for holding a bottle of beer, while on official duty, has said he seized it from a motorist.

It was learned that Inspector, Emmanuel Egba, who was caught on camera with a bottle of beer, belongs to the motorcycle unit attached to Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu.

According to the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, “the Inspector was caught on camera, identified and arrested.

“He is Inspector Emmanuel Egba, a police motorcycle rider attached to Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu and not Rapid Response Squad, RRS, as erroneously reported by a national daily.

“When the Inspector was questioned by senior officers, he denied the allegation, stating that he recovered the beer bottle with liquid content from a driver, who was drinking right inside his car in traffic.

“He feared that the driver might get himself intoxicated thereby endangering his life and that of other road users.”

Oti, however, added that the case was being investigated at the Command’s Provost section and if his claim is found to be false, appropriate disciplinary action would be meted out to him after holding an orderly room trial.