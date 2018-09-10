Police strategy at tackling crime failing, says don

By Evelyn Usman

ACTING Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ondo State, Prof. Oyeyemi Fadayomi, weekend , stated that the Police Strategy at tackling crime was failing, lamenting that the country was at cross roads in the area of security and human dignity owing to series of violence and social disruptions in different parts of the country.

In a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of 88 policemen in Professional Executive Diploma in Crime Prevention and Community Safety Course, at Halogen Academy, in Ikeja, Lagos, Fadayomi stated that every Nigerian is more at risk now than before, with the present security situation.

He said: “ What we all observe today are series of violence and social disruptions resulting in deadly acts being perpetrated against innocent persons. These include kidnapping, bombing of places of worship, motor parks, patrimonial sites and an increasing insurgency and fatal militancy. As a result, everybody is at risk than ever before in Nigeria. The greatest risk that we face is the poisoning effect on our body politics and peaceful co-existence of our people.”

Noting that the 2017 Crime Incidence Matrix is an attestation to the security situation in Nigeria, he said: “The 2017 Crime Incidence Matrix showing high rate of offences against property, persons and lawful authority, confirms that the present police strategy is failing and that crime incidences can be reduced with inclusiveness of community and other stakeholders.’’

As away out he suggested that the Police should to be in constant touch with the best practices in its recruitment and retraining exercises, police community relations through effective community policing programmes, and sharing of intelligence within and across agencies among others.

Lending a voice to Fadayomi’s position, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, while addressing the graduands admitted that the country was faced with several security challenges ranging from insurgency in the North-East , herdsmen/farmers clashes in the Middle-Belt, kidnappings and violent crimes in other parts of the country.

The IGP who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations , Lagos State Police Command, DCP Mohammed Alli, was however quick to add that the problem was being addressed through community policing, which he described as a proactive method of fighting crime.