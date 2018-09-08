Police raises alarm over disappearance of children in Adamawa

Yola – The Police Command in Adamawa has expressed concern over frequent disappearance of children in the state and urged parents to be more vigilant.



The command in a statement issued on Saturday in Yola by its spokesman, DSP Habibu Musa said parents monitor the movement of their children and those they related with.

The statement described the situation as “worrisome and disturbing,” but said it has deployed its personnel to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

” The Adamawa Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, incessant stealing of children by unknown persons is on the increase in the state.

” The Command, therefore, advise parents to be security conscious and be watchful of the movement of their children and whom they relate with.

” Also those that convey your children to schools to and fro should be equally identified by the school authorities” the statement read.

The command further advised parents to warn their children against taking free rides and receiving gift from unknown persons ( NAN)