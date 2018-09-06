Police raid: Delta Advocacy C’ttee, DIPA visit Clark, ask militants to keep the peace

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, Thursday, tasked aggrieved militants in Niger Delta creeks to keep the peace and maintain stability in the oil environment.

Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, who is also the chairman of the Advocacy Committee, stated this when he led Delta Ijaw Political Assembly, DIPA, to visit Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja, saying the elder statesman remains healthy following reported illegal raid by the Police on his Abuja residence.

The raid had raised concerns on the state of health of the nonagenarian Ijaw and South-South geopolitical leader even as aggrieved militants vowed immediate resumption of hostilities against Nigeria’s oil-based economy. The aggrieved militants had, amongst other issues, cited Pa Clark’s travails as coming from his strident voice for restructuring, which they said the Federal Government was opposed to.

But Otuaro appealed to the aggrieved agitators to “help promote the causes Pa Clark stood for by continually employing responsible strategies in the quest for equity in the Nigerian nation. The issue of the embarrassing arms search of Pa Clark’s house in Abuja is already being amicably handled by Pa Clark and security agencies and there is no cause for alarm.

“The DIPA visit to Pa Clark was principally to show support for the elder statesman over his avowed commitment and standing for the greater part of his life, on peace, development and a united Nigeria driven by justice, equity and fairness to all.

“We must, therefore, support and preserve these legacies. It is against this background that I on behalf of DIPA and the Delta State Advocacy Committee, appeal to all critical stakeholders of all the ethnic groups in Delta State, especially in the oil operating environment, to maintain the peace and stability.”