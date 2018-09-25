Police partners German govt to train 135 FSARS operatives on human rights

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—As part of measures to overhaul the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS the Nigeria Police yesterday, began a two-week training on Human Rights for 135 operatives drawn from 37 FSARS formations in the country.

Declaring the training which is in partnership with GIZ Police Programme Africa-(a German training school)open, at the Police College, Ikeja,Lagos, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Training, DIG Emmanuel Inyang, described the training as a holistic approach to enhance the performance of FSARS commanders.

He reminded that FSARS was initially established to take charge of specific functions pertaining to crime prevention and control, as well as to secure life and property.

He however pointed out that their direct contact with members of the public brought conflict and perceived human rights abuses and the inherent complaints arising from the performance of their duties.

He expressed hope that the training would among other aims, provide the necessary platforms for all participants, particularly FSARS foot soldiers, to understand the necessity of imbibing hunan rights acts at their duty posts and stations, as well as enabled operatives identify and proffer possible solutions to problems.