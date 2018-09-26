A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Police parade suspect who threatened to rape, kill Atiku’s wife, daughters
The Nigerian Police on Wednesday paraded a suspect, Augustus Akpan, 43 years who threatened to kidnap, rape and kill wife, daughters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he does not withdraw from Presidential Race .