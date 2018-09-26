Breaking News
Police parade suspect who threatened to rape, kill Atiku’s wife, daughters

On 7:07 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The Nigerian Police on Wednesday paraded a suspect, Augustus Akpan, 43 years who threatened to kidnap, rape and kill wife, daughters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he does not withdraw from Presidential Race .

Police Parade Suspect: Police Public Relation Officer Acting DCP, Jimoh Moshood parading a Suspect , Augustus Akpan , 43 Years who threatened Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from Presidential Race otherwise he will kidnap, rape and kill his wife and Daughters . Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

