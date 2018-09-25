Police foils another kidnap attempt of APC Chairman’s son in Borno

Police Command in Borno on Tuesday said it had foiled another attempted kidnap of Ibrahim Ahmed, an eight years-old son of APC Chairman of Askira Uba Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed.

Mr Demian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police disclosed this during a news conference at the command in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that the incidence was reported by a family member on Friday that the child was kidnapped from a primary school in Maiduguri and taken to an unknown destination.

He said that the command quickly deployed its Federal Special Anti-Robbery team as well as other personnel on aggressive patrol of the metropolis to rescue the victim.

“I gave them directives to block all exit points of the town and conduct search on all vehicles going out of town.

“The culprits apparently sensed danger and hurriedly abandoned the victim after about five hours and fled. The victim was rescued and released to the family.

“We are still on the trail of the culprits for their arrest,’’ he said.

Chukwu lamented the rate of kidnapping by criminals, urging schools authority to monitor people coming to pick pupils from their schools.

He said that within one week, there have been two cases of kidnap recorded in the state capital.

“It will be recalled that on Sept. 19, the four years-old son of Alhaji Bukar Dalori, Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was abducted in his school, but was rescued and the three culprits arrested by our FSARS.

“We are therefore renewing our clarion call to politicians in the state to always watch their back and report any threat to their lives by any person to the relevant security agencies,’’ Chukwu said.