Police confirm abduction of Catholic Priest in Delta

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Rev. Father Christopher Ogaga, a Catholic Priest in Aragba, Oviri-Okpe, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the priest’s kidnapped to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Mustafa said that operatives of the command had begun a search to ensure the safe release of the victim.

“Yes, we are already searching for the kidnappers; he was kidnapped two days ago,” the police chief said.

Meanwhile, a source said that Ogaga was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen around Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road on his way to Warri on Saturday.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the victim, who is also the Principal of St. Peters Clavers College, Aghalokpe, left Aghalopke, Sapele at about 9:00p.m.

The source said the kidnapped priest was going for the Sunday morning mass at the Parish Priest of Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport Junction, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

“Ogaga was driving alone on his way to Warri when he was kidnapped.

“He left the house and was heading to Warri through Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road; that is the route he usually take to Warri.

“He usually travelled to Warri alone every Sunday. We were supposed to go with him that Saturday,” the source said.

The source, however, said that the kidnappers were demanding for a ransom of N15 million to secure the release of the cleric.

NAN