Police arrest suspected leader of ‘NO CASE’ robbery gang, member

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS State Police Command, weekend, smashed a notorious armed robbery gang known as ‘NO CASE‘ which has been terrorising residents of Ejigbo and its environs, arrested its suspected leader, Kazeem Segun, popularly known as omi ( water).

Kazeem, who had been on the command’s wanted list, was arrested alongside a suspected member of his gang, Kazeem Femi by policemen attached to Ejigbo Division.



Vanguard gathered that the gang specialised in attacking residents who were leaving for work or their business places, between 4am and 6am, particularly around Lafenwa, Oboye, Dalekan, Military Zone junction among other areas, dispossessing them of cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

Some victims who attempted to resist were maimed and at times stabbed to death.

Luck ran against Femi , after a failed attempt to snatch a bag from a woman.

The woman was said to have put up stiff resistance in spite of threat by the suspect to injure her with a stick he claimed was a gun.

Her shout for help, alerted a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Olabisi Okuwobi, who was on patrol.

During interrogation, Femi, confessed to being a member of Segun’s gang.

Information according to Police sources, revealed that suspected leader of the gang had concluded plans to hijack some Permanent Voters Card, PVC machines from Ejigbo High school. The mission was however rendered unaccomplished as he was arrested at the scene by Okunobi -led police team.

Police sources hinted that a search was conducted at Segun’s apartment where a locally made pistol with two unexpanded cartridges concealed in the roof of his ceiling ,were recovered. Also recovered were charms and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Police sources said that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

Police sources said: “ The duo however confessed to be part of the gang that usually rob members of the public very early in the morning and late in the evening. They equally confessed to have killed in the past and very recently at Egbe. They mentioned numerous names of their gang members including the ones that had guns as well as their spiritual leader who they said is a member of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC. Investigation into the case still continues.”