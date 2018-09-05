Police arrest ISIS spies in Borno IDPs Camp

as NEMA cautions NGOs on rule of engagement

The Borno Police Command has disclosed that three among the 22 ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents arrested two months ago, are members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of ISIS, which had its spies operating from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno.



An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Borno Command, Ahmed Bello made the disclosure while giving update on security situation at a Humanitarian and Development Coordination Forum in Maiduguri.

Bello, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Demien Chukwu, said it was established that three among the 22 ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents arrested two months ago, were members of ISIS.

He disclosed that the terrorists usually stationed their stooge at the IDP camps to perpetrate chaos, without being noticed.

“We had launched radio programmes aimed at sensitising the larger society on the need to be sensitive of their environment.

“It will interest you to note that some of the affected victims in camps were not IDPs. We have our ways of rating them to the classes of A.B.C.

“So if you find any suspicious person, do not just send him away, but arrest him because the terrorists have their sympathisers; they are the people that are giving them information,” he said.

He explained that the arrest of the culprit had led to drastic reduction in cases of bomb blasts perpetrated by the insurgents, using Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri metropolis.

In his remarks, Bashir Garga, NEMA Northeast Zonal Coordinator, commended the police and other security agencies for providing protection to the IDPs and creating a safe working environment for humanitarian aid workers in the Northeast.

Garga urged humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organisations {NGOs} operating in the northeast to always follow due process while carrying out their activities.

He reminded the humanitarian organizations about the rules of engagement and insisted that both NEMA and SEMA must know their programmes all the times.

He noted that many humanitarian organizations were executing several intervention programmes without informing the government.

“When you go to Pulka in Gwoza, you will see some partners doing one project or the other without the knowledge of NEMA, which is supposed to coordinate such programmes,’’ he said.

Garga said that sometime in the past, MSF released a piece of information about some malnourished children and other issues.

Garga said that in an ideal situation, both NEMA and MSF were supposed to have discussed it and proffered solutions to it.

“For the mere fact that you are here to assist us does not mean you will treat us the way you want.

“I am saying this with all manners of seriousness because no government will accept any situation that will subject it to any form of embarrassment.

“Agencies partnering government must carry the government along in their activities,’’ he said..

The zonal coordinator also urged the humanitarian organizations to combine their humanitarian supports with development programmes at the post-insurgency level.

Garga said that the agency had noticed rising cases of misunderstanding associated with land disputes and housing issues in liberated areas.

He called for the intervention of NGOs in such areas.

The forum is a quarterly meeting that gives humanitarian partners a platform for discussing their challenges.

It also promotes synergy among partners in the planning and execution of humanitarian interventions in order to avoid duplication of projects.