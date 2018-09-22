Breaking News
Police arrest another suspect for vote buying in #OsunDecides2018

The Nigerian police have arrested another PDP agents for votes buying during the Osun governorship election.

Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, a suspected PDP Chieftain at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo according to police was apprehended in the act of votes buying and the sum of One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand (116,000) was recovered from him.

Initially the police had arrested two PDP agents who were out on a mission to buy votes in the course of Osun governorship election
The agents, identified as Adebayo Rafiu and Muraian Latif, were caught with a sack with the inscription: ‘Senator Isiaka Adeleke Free Rice’, in Iwo.
According to a post on the officialNPF Twitter handle, the bag contained N640,000.

