Police arrest 4 al-Shabab militants in Mogadishu

Somali security forces have arrested a senior al-Shabab commander and three other militants during operations conducted in Heliwa and Yakhshid districts of Benadir region in Mogadishu.

Police spokesperson, Qasim Roble, said on Tuesday that the militants, who took on stiff resistance killed a police officer and injured another during the operations on Monday evening.

“Somali Police Forces arrested a senior al-Shabab commander from the Amniyat (spy unit) and captured three others, who were injured. They were hospitalised and will face justice after treating them,” Roble said.

He said the police wanted to arrest them but the militants resisted, sparking a fierce fight between the security forces and the militants.

Roble said the senior al-Shabab commander has escaped police dragnet several times and has been on the run since 2015.

“Police forces are committed to sustaining operations to ensure the security in Benadir region and arrest militants.” he added.

NAN