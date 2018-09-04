Police arrest 31 over Abuja-Kaduna-Zamfara highways kidnappings

…recover 22 AK-47, 247 rounds of ammunition, others

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Following renewed kidnapping activities and banditry along the Abuja-Kaduna-Funtua and Zamfara highways, the Police, yesterday, paraded 31 suspects, including three ‘commanders,’ belonging to six different gangs, arrested in hideouts on the routes.

Also arrested are the gang members that abducted Sheik Mohammed Ahmed Alqarkawi in Kaduna State and collected N12 million as ransom before he was released.

Twenty-two AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, two single-barrelled guns, one locally-made pistol and one Dane gun and 247 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the gangs.

Speaking during the parade of the suspects at Kagarko, Kaduna State, Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said: “Most of the suspects confessed to the criminal roles they played in commission of the crimes.

“Most of the victims, some of whom were rescued from their captivities, have equally identified them as those responsible for the kidnaps, robberies and car snatching of their vehicles.

“Concerned with the new surge in violent crimes, such as kidnap, killings, robberies of commuters/travellers and villagers in villages and towns along Abuja-Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Funtua Zamfara State, few weeks back, the Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, re-girded Operation Absolute Sanity with the deployment of more operatives and investigators of IGP Special Tactical Squad.

“This is aimed at unravelling and arresting those behind the heinous and dastardly acts and to bring the perpetrators to justice.”