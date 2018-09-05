Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life with saw blade

By Innocent Anaba

A medical practitioner, Dr. Ejike Orji, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on a count charge of endangering the life of a 16-year-old patient.

The defendant, who is the Chief Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, was alleged to have endangered the patient’s life by using a saw blade to remove Plaster of Paris, POP, from the victim’s leg on July 24,which led to a deep cut in the victim’s leg.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, Inspector Amedu Adoga, is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant was arrested, following a petition by the victim’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Isioma Ezi-Ashi.

The prosecutor also told the court that after the operation, the victim complained of discomfort and asked that the POP on his leg be relaxed, but that the defendant refused.

This, he said, resulted in the victim becoming unconscious and subsequently rushed to Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Adoga also told the court that at Reddington Hospital, it was discovered that the defendant at Excel Medical Centre had used a saw blade to cut the POP on the victim’s leg and in the process, the muscles in lower part of the leg, his foot and toes were severely damaged with wide open sores that were at the initial stage of becoming “compartmentalised”.

Following the critical condition of the victim, surgeons from the United States had to evacuate the dead muscle from the leg.

Meanwhile, the patient has been flown to the United States for further medical attention.

Responding, lawyer to the medical practitioner, Mr. K. C. Okho, said it would be premature for the prosecutor to go into the merit of the matter, adding that his client was yet to be served with the charge.

Okho also told the court that the defendant has been the victim’s doctor right from his childhood and that he could not have committed the alleged offence.

Magistrate O. O. Otitoju granted the defendant N200,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum and ordered that each of the sureties be resident in Lagos State and also work for a responsible organisation acceptable to the court.

The case was adjourned to September 26.