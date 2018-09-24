Polaris Bank: Customers advise management on improved service delivery

Some customers of Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank, in Sango-Ota, Ogun, have advised the management of the bank to improve on its service delivery to restore depositors’ confidence.

They gave the advice in separate interviews with newsmen on Monday in Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Newsmen report that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday announced the takeover of Skye Bank.

The apex bank also withdrew the operating licence of the bank.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, said in consultation with the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the CBN decided to establish a bridge bank, Polaris Bank, to assume the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank.

A visit by NAN correspondent to the Sango-Ota branch of the bank revealed that the ‘logo’ of the bank has not been changed to Polaris Bank.

Newsmen report that four staff of the bank were seen on the counter attending to customers in the banking hall.

Mr Dare Ojo, a customer with the bank, said that the only difference with the bank was the change of name.

“The information given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made customers believe that there will be no problem in their deposits,” he said.

Ojo said that he would continue to bank with the bank provided its services were satisfactory.

He, however, urged the management of the bank to improve on its services to customers because the services rendered by the defunct Skye Bank were poor.

Another customer, Mr Peter Oni, said that there was no problem with customers withdrawing their deposits, but the queue at the bank was just too long.

“So far, the customers are getting their deposits without any stress except the long queue,” Oni said.

He also advised the management of Polaris Bank to improve on its services.

Mr Fasasi Yusuf, another customer, commended CBN for not allowing people to lose their deposits in the troubled bank.

Yusuf said there was the need for the CBN to set up monitoring committee that would strictly supervise the Polaris Bank so as not to run into the same problems the defunct Skye Bank had.

“The regulator needs to watch the management of Polaris Bank closely and ensure that they follow the financial guidelines to the letter in order to restore confidence to the bank,’’ he said.

NAN