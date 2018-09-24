Breaking News
Translate

Pliskova swaps places with Osaka after Tokyo victory

On 11:09 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Karolina Pliskova jumped one spot in the women’s tennis rankings on Monday, swapping places with the woman she beat the day before in the Tokyo final, Naomi Osaka.

Winner Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (R) and second-placed Japan’s Naomi Osaka pose with their trophies after the women’s singles final at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Romanian Simona Halep still heads the top 20, a long way ahead of the Dane Caroline Wozniacki.

READ ALSO: Pogba takes aim at Mourinho’s negative tactics

The German Julia Goerges climbed one place and into the top ten, just above Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, who also rose one spot after winning the Seoul title on Sunday.

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 8061 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5506

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5295

4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4725

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4585

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 455

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4475 (+1)

8. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4390 (-1)

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3912

10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3730 (+1)

11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3630 (+1)

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3537 (-2)

13. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3355

14. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3200

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3170

16. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

17. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2850

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2692

19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2600

20. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2320

AFP


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.