Pliskova swaps places with Osaka after Tokyo victory

Karolina Pliskova jumped one spot in the women’s tennis rankings on Monday, swapping places with the woman she beat the day before in the Tokyo final, Naomi Osaka.

Romanian Simona Halep still heads the top 20, a long way ahead of the Dane Caroline Wozniacki.

The German Julia Goerges climbed one place and into the top ten, just above Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, who also rose one spot after winning the Seoul title on Sunday.

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 8061 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5506

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5295

4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4725

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4585

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 455

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4475 (+1)

8. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4390 (-1)

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3912

10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3730 (+1)

11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3630 (+1)

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3537 (-2)

13. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3355

14. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3200

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3170

16. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

17. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2850

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2692

19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2600

20. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2320

AFP