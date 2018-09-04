Plateau tertiary institutions begin indefinite strike

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Joint Unions of Plateau State-Owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI, has embarked on indefinite strike, after a seven-day ultimatum given to the state government to pay all outstanding and withheld salaries on or before August 31 lapsed.

The union said the strike became necessary as it is the only language the government understands, having failed to respond to several messages sent before the last ultimatum.

In a statement by its Chairman, Paul Dakol, and Secretary, Solomon Ayum, the union said all academic and administrative activities will be suspended until the union’s demands are met.

“No staff shall receive directive from any quarter except from JUPTI,” the statement added.

When Vanguard visited Jos campus of the state polytechnic, it was under lock and key, while students milled about, expressing displeasure over the development.