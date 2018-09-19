Plateau: PDP tasks Mantu, others to find consensus candidate

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has set a five-man Dialogue Committee to discuss with the 10 governorship aspirants on its platform with a view of either getting a consensus candidate or reducing the number of aspirants contesting for the seat.

The Party had zoned its governorship slot to the Plateau South Senatorial zone so as to give a tough fight to the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress, APC who is from that zone and the sole candidate of the APC in the 2019 governorship election.

However, eight aspirants from the zone have indicated interest to contest for the ticket. The eight include: Samuel Abashe, Samuel Jatau, Jeremiah Useni, George Daika, Victor Lar, Godfrey Shitgurum, Kemi Nshe, Ibrahim Ponyah,Vitalis Maimako and Musa Gambo.

To avoid the mistake which caused the party the governorship seat in 2015, the party set up the committee chaired by former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu to within five days dialogue with the contestants and get a commitment that they will all support whoever emerges as the Party’s flag-bearer.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Damishi Sango while inaugurating the committee, tasked the committee to be transparent in their duty knowing that the main agenda of ousting the APC should be a top priority.

Other members of the committee include former Minister of Transport, Muhammed Azi Musa, Chief John Akson, former Speaker of the State Assembly, Emmanuel Go’ar, and Barrister Justina Vrengle as Secretary.