Plateau LG elections for Oct

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, has fixed October 10 for the earlier postponed local government election.

The election will be held in 13 of the 17 local government areas, PLASIEC Chairman, Mr. Fabian Ntung, told journalists in his office in Jos.

He said the Commission received security clearance that election be held in the 13 councils.

According to him, “elections will be held in Bassa, Bokkos, Jos East, Kanam, Kanke, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mangu, Mikang, Pankshin, Qua’an Pan, Shendam and Wase.

“As for Barkin Ladi, Jos North, Jos South and Riyom, the Commission will announce a new date as soon as the necessary clearance is obtained.”