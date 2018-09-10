Pinnick, Akinwunmi, others deserve another term – Ayodele

A DIRECTOR of the League Management Company, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has thrown his weight behind the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation led by the president, Amaju Pinnick, ahead of the September 20 election of the NFF board in Katsina.

The former chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association told our correspondent that Pinnick and his two vice presidents, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, have changed the face of football in the country.

“We have never had it so good in recent years in our football,” he said.

“When last did we have so many of our citizens at different positions in FIFA and CAF? Imagine Pinnick as Number two man in CAF, it showed that the World football governing body is now giving us our due. “It is not just about the president alone, but he was able to get this far because of the support of his associates, especially the two vice, Akinwunmi and Dikko, they have been given him the needed support which has been helping him to get this far.

“Left for me, I am of the opinion that they should be allowed to continue with the good work and hopefully, the others can give them the necessary backing.”

Speaking further, the former chairman Ekiti State Sports Council, said the involvement of AKinwunmi in youths development has resulted in having so many young players in the Super Eagles same as Dikko, who has changed the face of the Nigeria Professional Football League through the LMC.