Pilgrims will be served Nigerian food during next hajj — NAHCON Chairman

The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) Barrister Abdullah Muktar Muhammad has said the commission would source virtually all ingredients for preparing meals for Nigerian pilgrims as from next year.

Barrister Mukhtar disclosed this in Makkah recently while inspecting the kitchens used in preparing meals for Nigerian pilgrims.

The inspection was meant to evaluate the compliance to the conditions of the contract entered into by the 11 Catering companies which bothers on quality of food, quantity, hygiene, packaging and timely delivery.

Muktar said rice, tomatoes, pepper, garlic, onions and other seasoning ingredients would be brought to the holy land from Nigeria to give the 2019 Nigerian pilgrims the home taste.

He said that diabetic, hypertensive and other patients in need of specific diets as a result of their health status, would be specially considered.

The chairman called for more cooperation between the Saudi based caterers and their Nigerian counterparts for good meals to be prepared and served under good hygienic condition and in international best catering practices.

The chairman was accompanied on the tour by NAHCON Commissioner in charge of Personnel, Policy, Management and Finance, Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo Ibrahim, the head of Media, Hajia Fatima Mustapha and other management staff.