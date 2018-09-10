PIGB: Buhari never hid his dislike for N-Delta —NNYM

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—NDOKWA National Youth Movement, NNYM, yesterday, lamented the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, saying that the President has never hidden his dislike for “anything that has to do with the well-being” of the Niger Delta people.

NNYM said the President’s citing his lack of total control over the industry as the Minister for Petroleum when the bill was passed into law, as the reason for refusing to accent to the bill “was part of this administration’s lack of interest in Nigerians, especially that of Niger Deltans at heart.”

NNYM, in a statement by its National Secretary, Presley Idi, said: “We were never in full support of the proposed bill especially when we found out that the Host Community Development Funds, HCDF, was removed from the final draft and set aside as a bill on its own to tactically delay the benefits oil bearing communities are genuinely entitled to, but all the same, we supported it.”