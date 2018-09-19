Photos: Hajia Zainab Ahmed prays at FEC meeting

Supervising Minister for Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed offering prayers during the opening of the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Zainab Ahmed to oversee the Ministry of Finance after the resignation of Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Before her new appointment, Ahmed was the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning.

Ahmed also held several critical positions in the past including the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and Managing Director, Kaduna Investment Company, to mention but a few.

