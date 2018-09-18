Photos: Buhari in Osun

Ahead of Saturday ’s governorship election in Osun, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Osogbo canvassed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

13 APC governors, APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as well as ministers and members of the National Assembly joined the president at the party’s mega rally held at the Osogbo City Stadium.

In his remarks, the president described Osun as an APC state and urged residents of the state to continue to support the party.

Buhari, who charged the people of the state not to return Osun to the dark days, also appealed to them to vote massively for APC during the election.

He also said that his administration was committed to the completion of all the ongoing federal road projects in the state.

The president, who specifically cited the Gbongan-Ibadan road, Ejigbo, Ondo/Ife road as well as the Ojikutu bridge, said his administration would continue to complete strategic projects in Osun and other states.

The president further said that his administration would continue to ensure that the country was free of corruption.

“Nigeria must be free from corrupt and selfish leaders and our administration will continue to do that,’’ Buhari said.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election.

Aregbesola said that the achievements of his administration would ensure victory for the party.

“We are winning the election on Saturday and we shall sing the song of victory.

“God will support us to win the election because we have worked hard to develop the state.

“We have changed the face of Osun and by God’s grace, Oyetola shall return as governor-elect come Sept. 22 and he shall be sworn-in as the governor,’’ Aregbesola said.

Also speaking, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, who spoke on behalf of APC governors, commended Aregbesola for his various achievements in the state.

El-Rufai said all the 13 APC governors who came for the rally were behind the success of the APC candidate, adding that they would ensure the APC emerged victorious in the election.

He commended the president for giving all the governors an enabling environment to develop their states.

” We are proud of Aregbesola’s administration and we are convinced that people of the state will vote for Oyetola,’’ he said.

In his remarks, National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said members of the party were proud to testify to the development of the state by Aregbesola.

Tinubu said that with Aregbesola’s achievements, victory was certain for Oyetola.

“Aregbesola has done us proud and with his various achievements, we shall win the election on Saturday.

“Oyetola is a trusted, tested and intelligent person who will move the state forward when elected.

” The electorate will vote and APC will win, ‘’ Tinubu said.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, urged residents of the state to come out en masse to vote for Oyetola on Saturday.

Oshiomhole, who described Oyetola as a very intelligent person, said Osun would witness more development if he was elected.

” At a time like this, we need people with brain and passion and not an apprentice.

” We need people of character and commitment and Oyetola possesses these qualities.

“We need intelligent people and not apprentice and that is where Oyetola will have the advantage.

” I am convinced that workers in this state will not support any other person except Oyetola and we are sure of victory,’’ he said. (NAN)