Petrol price still above fixed rate in some states

The price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, increased by 0.1 percent month-on-month (MoM) to N146.90 in August 2018 from N146.80 in July 2018, due to slight edge above official pump price of N145/litre recorded in some states.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, stated: “Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 1.7 year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month to N146.90 in August 2018 from N146.80 in July 2018.

“States with the highest average price of PMS were Borno (N157), Kebbi (N152.94) and Kwara (N152.86). States with the lowest average price of PMS were Ekiti (N144.23), KatsinaN144.08) and Bauchi (N143.89).”