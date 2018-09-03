Persons living with disabilities decry poor hygiene facilities in Bauchi

Bauchi-Persons Living with Disabilities have decried poor hygiene facilities in Bauchi state, saying that they lack their own toilet facilities.

They spoke at a Vote4 WASH card development meeting, Monday in Katagum local government in Bauchi, organised by the Network for Water and Sanitation of Nigeria, NEWSAN,supported by Water Aid Nigeria with funding from the Hongkong Shanghai Banking Corporation, HSBC.

The meeting which drew stakeholders from Katagum, Jamaa’re and Shira local government areas of the state was aimed at sensitizing electorates in Bauchi Northern Senatorial Zone on their rights to demand for improved Water and Hygiene services from their leaders seeking various elective offices by using the power of their votes.

Some of them who spoke to Vanguard complained that they have been experiencing difficulties in using public toilets because of their condition, calling on the state to come to their rescue by constructing special toilets for them.

The Chairman of People living with disabilities in Jamaa’re local government, Mallam Musa Chadi said that there were no toilets for physical challenged persons in the local government, adding that they struggle to use public latrines and toilets which gives them a lot of stress due to thier pligths.

” Whenever I want to use public toilets,I usually crawl with my hands on the toilet floors, making me to be touching human feaces on the floor. This is very disgusting, but I have no choice because challenged persons do not have special toilets” he said.

Also, Haruna Buba and Yusuf Lawal Mohammed from Shira lamented that they were exposed to the risk of contacting infectious diseases because they use unhygienic toilets at the local government.

“We want the government and the relevant authorities concerned to come to our aid because we are suffering due to our condition. Special toilets for disabled persons should be constructed to alleviate our plight”, they said.