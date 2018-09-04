PDP’ll deliver Kwara in 2019 – Gov Ahmed

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has expressed confidence over the ability of the present Central Working Committee, CWC, of the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to win future elections in the state.

Governor Ahmed, who spoke at the Government House, Ilorin, yesterday, when he received the newly-inaugurated CWC in his office, said: “With the calibre of the people that make up the executive, the victory of the party is guaranteed.”

Ahmed lauded the maturity displayed in handling the harmonisation process, tasking the new executive to work hard in ensuring entrenchment of good governance in the state.

He added that peaceful atmosphere that greeted the harmonisation process further confirmed the politics of all-inclusiveness the party structure is known for.

Earlier, the party chairman, Engr Kola Shittu, told the governor that they were at the Government House to familiarise themselves with the governor as the party leader in the state.

He explained that the new executive had continued to work in the harmonisation of members since its inauguration, saying that all groups were duly carried along.

He also used the opportunity to call on other members yet to join the party fold to come forward to join the party, assuring them that no one will be marginalized.