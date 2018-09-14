PDP will conduct credible presidential primary- Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will conduct a credible presidential primary to elect a strong candidate that will clinch the presidency in 2019.

Kwankwaso said this on Friday in Lafia when he met with members of the party in Nasarawa State.

He urged them not to relent in their commitments toward ensuring power change in 2019.

According to him, the number of aspirants gunning for the presidency on the platform of the party is a clear indication of the strength of the PDP.

“There are currently over 90 political parties in the country and none is being sought after like the PDP.

“Most of these parties would not even field presidential candidates at the end of the day,” he said.

Kwankwaso, however, supported emergence of a consensus presidential candidate.

“Even if a consensus could not be reached to pick our flag bearer, I am confident that PDP would conduct a free, fair and credible primary,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who is a presidential hopeful under the platform of PDP, said he will address insecurity in the country, if given the mandate in 2019.

He described Nasarawa State as the headquarters of his campaign group, thekwankwasiyya movement, in the north-central zone.

Kwankwaso urged his supporters, across partisan lines, to identify and get registered with the PDP.

He charged also charged them to remain focused on changing the current situation in the country for the better.

The aspirant urged them to elect a candidate with the pedigree and capacity to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

