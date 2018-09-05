PDP sets up new caretaker executive committee for Anambra state

The PDP has set up a new caretaker Executive Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

The 19-member caretaker Committee was inaugurated at Enugu, by the PDP National Vice-chairman south East, Chief Austin Umahi.

Inaugurating the caretaker Committee, Chief Umahi urged the members to open up the political space for all members of the party by increasing sensitization and mobilization; especially through greater involvement of women and youths in the affairs of the party.

Chief Umahi told the state party Executives that “action has started and there is no time to waste. You have all the rights to deal with every issue that has to do with the party in the state, starting from now”.

The PDP national vice chairman further stated that ” we are not afraid to apologize to Nigerians where we have done wrong, we have realized our mistakes. That is why we have accepted to rebrand the party and reposition ourselves in other to regain power in 2019″.

Chief Umahi pleaded with their teeming supporters in Nigeria especially in Anambra State “not to loose hope, but to rather pray and work for PDP to regain power from the current ruling despotic cabal and return it to the people, because power belongs to the people”.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the caretaker Committee, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said they were mindful of the Crises which has bedevilled the party in the State, and is now poised to reconcile all interests and persons, in other to move the party forward.

Chief Nwobu stressed that “the Committee would do all within their powers to reconcile all aggrieved persons within the party, in other to restore the massive support and overwhelming confidence the people of Anambra, once had on the party.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Committee, a former state secretary of the ruling APGA in the state, Mr. John Okoli-Akirika maintained that, with the maturity being displayed by the current leadership of the party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche secondus, the party is set to sweep the polls in the 2019 general elections.

A party stalwart who was a former member of the State legislature, Mr Valentine Ayika expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of the new party executive after a protracted leadership crises, stating that “PDP has decided to forge a common front, to go into the 2019 elections as one united family”

Mr Ayika therefore urged the new party executives to reach out to all stakeholders, and appealed “to every member to forgive and forget , all wrong doings in other to allow the party to move forward”.