PDP primaries: Otuaro reassures Delta South aspirants of transparency

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Wednesday, reassured aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta South of transparency in the forthcoming primaries during a meeting in Warri.



Otuaro’s close talk with only aspirants in company of Delta South PDP chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba, followed a slightly enlarged PDP meeting a week before in Warri where he joined the party leaders to pledge level playing ground to all aspirants who were apparently worried about “anointed candidates.”

Otuaro, in the penultimate meeting stressed that the unity of the party after the primaries was paramount to defeat of other parties in the general elections, adding that “it was a game where aspirants should realise that in the end, only one candidate is expected to emerge for all elective offices.”

Amgbaduba who revealed the tenor of the meetings concluded yesterday to newsmen, said: “The meeting was called at the instance of Otuaro to reassure aspirants on the platform of PDP that there will be level playing field. Let aspirants know it that there is no anointed candidate, no Government House candidates in the forthcoming primaries.

“Let us all accept the results in good faith and march on united as a party to defeat other parties in the general elections. Let aspirants not jeopardise the chances of our party due to their ambitions as there is more in the basket.”