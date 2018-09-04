PDP presidential ticket: Old aspirants kick against preferential treatment for Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, others

By Dirisu Yakubu

SOME presidential aspirants, who had remained with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 2014 have warned the party’s hierarchy against giving preferential treatment to aspirants, who recently returned or defected to PDP.

Stressing the need for the leaders to reward loyalty, the old PDP aspirants contended that the main opposition party would have ceased to exist but for the loyalty of those, who refused to defect to other parties before the 2015 presidential elections that the PDP lost as a ruling a party.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, are among presidential aspirants who recently returned to the PDP from All Progressives Congress, APC.

Their defection to the APC played crucial roles in the party’s victory in 2015 and election of President Muhammadu Buhari

Indeed, ahead of the presidential primaries of the PDP, five (non-defecting) aspirants have resolved to work together to forge a common front, Vanguard gathered, yesterday.

To meet this week on consensus candidate

The meeting, according to a source, who pleaded anonymity, is aimed at drawing the attention of delegates and National Working Committee, NWC, on the need to reward loyalty by picking someone who has never defected from the party from the pack of the 13 aspirants currently vying for the office of the President.

Former Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi; ex-Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; one-time Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, are expected to meet this week in Abuja in yet to be identified venue, on the issue.

The highly-placed source said the party may be forced to accord them maximum cooperation given the fact that they remained in the PDP at a time many chose to defect for one reason or the other.