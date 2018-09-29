PDP Presidential Primary: Saraki tops Atiku, Tambuwal on twitter poll

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki is currently leading former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in an online poll on twitter ahead of the presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll posted on the twitter handle @PDP_RIVERS called on Nigerians to vote for the candidate whom they want to win the primary election and be the flag bearer of the PDP in the 2019 Presidential Election.

The poll read thus: It is settled, that the @OfficialPDPNig primaries will hold in Rivers State On Saturday 6th October 2018. Who do you think should be the best candidate to defeat President Buhari of the failed APC in the 2019 presidential election.

The poll listed only four aspirants: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Kano Governor and former APC Presidential aspirant Rabiu Kwankwaso.

As at the time of this report, a total of 1788 people had voted and Bukola Saraki was in the lead with 41 per cent of the votes, followed by Atiku Abubakar with 30 per cent of the votes, then Rabiu Kwankwaso with 21 per cent votes while Aminu Tambuwal trailed with 8 per cent of the votes.

The poll however did not just end at voting as many of those who supposedly voted went on to argue their points in the comments session of the tweet.

It is settled, that the @OfficialPDPNig primaries will hold in Rivers State On Saturday 6th October 2018. Who do you think should be the best candidate to defeat President Buhari of the failed APC in the 2019 presidential election. — PDP_RIVERS_STATE (@PDP_RIVERS) September 29, 2018

While some berated Saraki others supported him and while some didnt give Atiku any chance, others insisted that he is the only one that can effectively challenge Buhari in 2019.

Some sought to know why only four aspirants were listed, pointing out the all four of the aspirants betrayed PDP in 2015 when they defected to the APC to support Buhari against then President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, some of those who made comments used the opportunity to support President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that none of the aforementioned can defeat him.