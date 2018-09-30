PDP presidential primary: Ex-militant leaders warn against imposition of candidate

Ahead of the forthcoming Presidential Primary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the battle for who becomes the standard bearer, ex-militant groups have warned PDP governors and NWC against alleged plans to impose a presidential candidate on the people.

Rising from a closed door meeting held in Yenegoa with seven other ex-militant groups, they said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the only aspirant who can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election and take Nigerians to the promise land.

Addressing a press conference, National Coordinator of South South Wing of Ex-agitators (SSWA), General Paul Agge (aka Don Agge), who led the other top ex-militant groups to Yenegoa for the meeting, said the drastic decision was taken at the meeting to send a last warning to the PDP governors and party leadership.

He said: “We the ex-militant leaders under different groups wish to advice all PDP governors and leaders of theparty not to impose any candidate in the forthcoming presidential primary election which we are already sensing such; because the fate of Nigerians for the next four years lies on the candidate that would emerge from the primary election of the PDP.”

“All Nigerians need someone who can serve as a perfect match to kick the APC led by President Buhari out of office, and as such if the PDP leaders try to manipulate or influence the process of selecting the party’s candidate, then they will be playing with the future of Nigerians.

“It is on this note that we the SSWA of ex-agitators , are advising them against such in order not to force some repented souls( Niger Delta youths) into going back to their old ways in the creek”.

The ex-militant leaders further noted that Alahaji Atiku Abubakar is the only solution to Nigerians’ problem, because he (Atiku) understands the dynamics of good leadership and how to diversify the country’s economy and not by releasing money to already made politicians all in the name of encouraging agriculture instead of putting such funds into real use that can foster and boost the Nations Economy.

“Let’s give all the delegates who will be voting in the PDP Presidential primary election the opportunity to vote for credibility and not to dictates of godfatherism which has brought our dear Nation so backward Economically, Infrastructurally, Socially and otherwise, It is time for us to embrace free and fare Elections to allow credible candidates to take over the political realm.”

“This does not mean we are asking any one to rig election for Alahaji Atiku Abubakar whom we are supporting, but rather we will continue to let everyone know of his good works and qualities until they see the need why without any form of coercion or influence the need for them to freely and fairly cast their votes for our principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President of Nigeria come 2019,” the ex-militant leaders added.