PDP never contested to win in Lagos State – Gbadamosi

A two-time governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi (BOG), on Friday said the party never contested to win governorship seat in the state.

Gbadamosi, currently a governorship aspirant on the ticket of newly registered Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, made the assertion at an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos.

Gbadamosi vied for the PDP’s governorship ticket in 2011 and 2015 when he lost to Dr Ade Dosumu and Mr Jimi Agbaje in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

NAN also recalls that Gbadamosi, however, joined the ADP in October, 2017.

Gbadamosi said: “PDP usually have deliberate internal crisis which they always gave as reasons for not winning elections in Lagos.

“Once elections are around the corner, the party machinery becomes more interested in collecting money from aspirants, but never works to ensure victory.

“It is during elections that acrimony begins and becomes irreconcilable till elections are over.

“The state chairman of the PDP dumped the party for the APC last month with only few months to the 2019 general elections.

“Some members of the party always work to suppress any aspirant who is likely to win in Lagos State.”

He said that he left the party because of the pattern the party leadership was adopting in choosing its candidates.

“I left the party because it has scuttled my ambition twice and am determined to become governor in Lagos State to enable me to contribute my quota to its growth,” Gbadamosi said.

According to him, I have the legacy of Gbadamosi Family to protect.

“For over a century, the family has been contributing to the growth of Lagos State and it has touched many lives,’’ he said. (NAN)