PDP: National Convention Planning committee will be impartial -Okowa

. Receives David Mark in Asaba

AS presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continue to woo delegates, Chairman of the PDP Special National Convention Committee, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said members of the committee will be impartial to ensure that a free, fair and acceptable primary is organised.

Senator Okowa who is the Governor of Delta State, made the disclosure on Thursday in Asaba when former Senate President, Senator David Mark paid a consultative visit to delegates to unveil his programmes if elected as the Presidential flag bearer of the party.

According to Governor Okowa, “as the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, I am expected to be neutral, we (members of the Committee) have committed ourselves to organising a convention that will be free, fair, transparent and acceptable to all and we stand by our word.”

“I will have no voting right on the day of the Convention, I will have no friend because, we have undertaking to ensure there is a credible process,” the governor emphasised.

While stating that most of the Presidential aspirants have visited the State to canvass for votes, Governor Okowa observed that the party parades an array of credible people aspiring for the position.

He described Senator Mark, as “a good Nigerian and a trusted PDP member; he is the kind of Nigerian that understands the whole situation and ready to help out, I believe there is a lot of capacity in him.”

Senator Mark had in his speech lauded the development stride of Governor Okowa’s administration, stating, “he served with me in the Senate, I know his potentials, I know he can still deliver, vote for him again in 2019.”

“I am here based on my aspiration to be the next President of the country, I believe I have gathered enough experience; I know the problems of this country and they are self inflicted; I have the capacity to tackle the problems of this country without fear or favour; when we change the government, the economy of this country will improve drastically, I believe in restructuring, I believe it can be done in phases,” he stated.