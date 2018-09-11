PDP jittery over 2019 Presidential elections – Oshiomhole

.As Rice Farmers donate N56.8million to Buhari’s campaign

.’How PDP allegedly sold poisonous rice to Nigerians’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC has said the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is jittery and clutching to the last straw following the purchase of a nomination and expression of interest forms for President Muhammadu Buhari.



Oshiomhole spoke when the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria visited him to present a cheque of N56.8 million as their contributions to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Oshiomhole, the PDP and their presidential aspirants were jittery ahead the 2019 general elections, noting that President Buhari had already won the Presidential election with the support received from 12.2 million rice farmers across the country, who are registered voters.

The Rice farmers were led on the visit by their grand patron and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as well as their National President, Aminu Goronyo.

Goronyo, who explained that their contribution was a payback to the over N100 billion loan facilities the President Buhari led administration had given to the farmers, adding that they will contribute more funds to ensure they support the campaign of the President.

Gov. Bagudu, who commended the efforts made so far by the President Buhari led administration to encourage rice farming in Nigeria, said the efforts had yielded tangible results as the cost of a bag of rice today is N13,000 just as he said that most of the farmers are now millionaires.

Speaking at the event, Oshiomhole mocked the PDP saying they were jealous of the support being enjoyed by President Buhari across the country, adding; “our opponents are jittery; when some faceless people contributed money for one of the aspirants of PDP, he looked at them and said I have enough to buy all of you; he cried a little bit just for the effect.

“Not a word was spoken in the media about the morality or the legality or illegality of it. I thought the media would ask what is the morality of those who have nothing, giving to the rich? When our own President who does not have, some people deiced to raise money to buy his form, suddenly it became an issue that why should people buy nomination forms for aspirants.

“But let me say that we need Nigerians who are committed to policy stability and who believe in a candidate to raise funds not only for the form but for the mass mobilization. In the case of our President, he will even need more money because our party’s decision is that we have to organize direct primaries and we need money. But I am glad it is the confidence Nigerians have in the leadership of our President that different groups contributing money for his campaign”.

Oshiomhole also alleged how the past PDP led administration gave Nigerians poisonous rice. He said; “One of the scandals that we have had to deal with when I was governor, was when I had the honour to preside over a meeting of the governors and the former Customs Controller General was lamenting to us how people they granted waivers to import rice exceeded the quota they were given and imported more rice into the country and he claimed that they defrauded the federal Government about N22 billion in waivers and in excess of what they brought in.

“My quarrel with the PDP government, why today I celebrate the defeat of the PDP and I don’t hide it, those criminal act of poisonous rice being imported into Nigeria was done not through the back door. We saw PDP Ministers lamenting that the rice in our markets were expired products and I asked, who elected them to lament? They allowed this expired rice into the country, they proceeded to grant them waivers, they exceeded the waivers they were given. Even former President Jonathan lamented they must recover the excess money from these farmers.

“I said why lamentation. so President Buhari has made a revolutionary intervention in the economic life of our country. And for me, I have always said, habits don’t change through persuasion.

“There is no Nigerian living, who can go to our President to say, help me get waivers, let me bring in this prohibited items or please help me talk to CBN to remove rice importation from the prohibited list. That has been the strength of this government and that explains the courage of the CBN to remain faithful to those prohibited items.

“Our President protested that the fee we are charging for our Presidential form was too high, that it is beyond his income. We said well there are real cause we intend to incur in conducting transparent primaries across the country and we have to pay for it. But I told him that Sir, you have many admirers who will contribute the money.

“So I am very excited about where we are. Those people who have milked Nigeria dry who turned public policies upside down and revise them every other week depending on who has connection to talk to, they mounted a lot of pressure on this government to revise the attempt to restrict and to prohibit the importation of rice”, he added.