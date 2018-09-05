PDP forum backs emergence of caretaker committee in Anambra

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu- Nnewi

The Anambra state branch of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Councilorship forum has thrown its weight behind the emergence of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The group disclosed this made in a press statement issued in Onitsha, signed by the chairman of the forum, Chief Ben Onuchukwu after the end of their bi-monthly meeting

The forum described the emergence of the caretaker committee as a great relief following the frustrating experience of the party members on the turn of events within the party.

According to the forum, “with equity, fairness and justice as key terms of reference of the committee, PDP would soon regain its lost glory, trust and victory in Anambra body politics.”

It urged the caretaker committee members to use their wealth of experience and wisdom tackle internal squabbles and other political wrong doings that reared its ugly head during the party’s last local government and ward congresses.

The group is made up all former PDP candidates who contested for local government seats in 2014.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP recently announced Chief Emma Nwobu as the chairman of a 14 member committee that will henceforth pilot the affairs of the party in Anambra state.