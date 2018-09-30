PDP defectors are political jobbers— Osawota

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and leader in Orogun, Olorogun Andi Kayoma Osawota has asserted that PDP members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State are political jobbers .

The Chairman Governing Council Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe Oghara made the assertion in a media chat with our correspondent at his Effurun residence, stating that the defectors are benefactors of PDP who left the party for selfish reasons.

While describing PDP as a political light, he described the action of the defectors as running from light to darkness.

He expressed optimism that the defectors will return to PDP, he noted “that Delta State is a core PDP state. There is no room for the opposition in Delta State. So their defection will not affect the fortune of our great party in any way. ”

The Ogba of Orogun kingdom had earlier in the media chat described the mega PDP rally held recently at Ughelli as a show of love for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the people of Delta Central, nay the Urhobo nation, and a warning to the opposition that the area is in firm control of the Delta State ruling political party- the PDP “. Judging by the huge turn-out of party members and supporters in the mega rallies held in the three senatorial districts of the state, one can conveniently say that victory is sure for Governor Okowa and the PDP in 2019.”

He proudly disclosed that PDP has done all that needed to be done in respect of mobilization of the party supporters to have their PVCs. ” Besides, the laudable achievements of Governor Okowa across the state have endeared him (Governor Okowa) to the hearts of Deltans. There is no vacancy for the opposition in Government House,Asaba in 2019.”