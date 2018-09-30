PDP convention venue controversy: I didn’t know Port Harcourt was being considered — Wike

Dwelling on permutations ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike, in this interview, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) never means well for Rivers State, saying the ruling party at the federal level raises propaganda on cleaning oil polluted Ogoniland only when election approaches. He dismisses the fuzz over the choice of Port Harcourt for the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention and the contention over who becomes the presidential flag-bearer of the party.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

On flooding in Rivers

It is unfortunate, nobody prays for it, but it is some natural disaster. What we are trying to do is to raise an Emergency Team since it has been predicted that some states would experience flood, to see how we can help residents in those areas, so that when it happens it would not be like you are not aware.

On soot issue

Some persons just want to be heard by saying government is not doing anything. We have said we would sue the FG which we have done. People expect quick results, but these things take time. There are processes, procedures you must follow. We are aware the people are worried, we are more worried.

Frankly, for some time, the soot has reduced, not necessarily because of the rains. It is because the way security agencies have been handling issue of bunkering has changed. We have also made sure we monitor people burning tyres. People must be sincere that soot is not the way it used to be. People must stop politicizing it. If you have approached government and it did nothing’ you can then shout, not just a situation of sitting at home and saying government is doing nothing.

Talk about oil spillages, when it is caused by equipment or operational failures, I am aware that companies do respond in good manner. But there are also instances of third party interferences like hoodlums or bunkering causing spillages. Companies also try to respond, but it may not be as quick as affected communities may want it, but I know that many times something is also done by the companies to redress the situation.

The major area of concern today is the expansive Ogoni area where nothing has happened till today. The FG would always say something is being done when elections are approaching. There was a time when we were going for rerun, that was when the Vice President came to say they wanted to flag off the cleaning of Ogoni. After that nothing happened.

On the over a dozen aspirants vying for the PDP presidential ticket

That is because the platform is viable. People know there is internal democracy in the party. If the party is not viable, why would people come?

On the fuzz over preference for returnee-members as presidential candidate

I will not be swayed by that sentiment. My response to that has been that what about those who were in the party, and the party never recorded any success all this while? Dakwambo (Gombe governor) is one colleague, a governor I respect, very intelligent. I couldn’t have been referring to him when you asked me to mention moles.

These so-called sentiments of members who just came back, nobody can lure me into that. Accepting former members who just came back is different from the Biblical prodigal son. Politics is different. For instance, this government talks about fighting corruption. It says PDP, since 1999, never fought corruption. That when you talk about corruption, you talk about PDP.

So how do you interpret that? Somebody was Speaker for eight years under PDP. Somebody was a governor for eight years under PDP. Somebody was Minister for eight years under PDP. They were in this party alleged to be corrupt. Today these people are in APC.

Saraki left APC and they formed APC. Tambunwal left PDP, and they formed APC. Kwakwanso, Atiku, so many of them left and they formed APC. APC accepted them. Now they now say ‘look, we are leaving you, going back to our party’. You turn around now, and say ‘no, these are corrupt people’. Same corrupt people you said helped you to victory.

But then it is not enough for someone on the other hand to claim he has been a member of the party since inception. It is not a criteria for picking a candidate. You must assert yourself as a presidential material. You must prove you can run the race and achieve result.

On the towering influence over who wins presidential ticket

I am human. I am a delegate. I may have a candidate in mind, but I cannot come in the open to say it. I don’t need do that. The person I may want to support may not be the person majority of Rivers State delegates may want to support.

I don’t even want to listen to such baseless allegation, that I am the one to determine the flag bearer. The point is, we have 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. We have about 14 governors. How can a governor of just one state determine or go and lure a particular aspirant to run for the presidency?

You talk about me supporting the Chairman of your party and he won, but it wasn’t just me, all the governors supported Uche Secondus as Chairman. Mention one governor that didn’t support him. Prince Secondus is from my state. I supported him with no apology to anybody and today PDP is benefiting from his emergence as the Chairman of the party.

On the angst against Port Harcourt as convention venue

Any presidential aspirant kicking against Port Harcourt as venue must be one of those being sponsored by the Federal Government. I never knew Port Harcourt was being considered as venue. It was my colleague, Governor Okowa, who called me to say “it is likely we would come to Port Harcourt” and I asked why?

A committee was set to look at areas that would suit the convention, that they don’t want any mistake. They picked on a state and they saw the governor. They looked around at the facilities available and they concluded they cannot take the number of delegates that will come. They went to Akwa Ibom and also said it is not possible. They reasoned that aside Lagos and Abuja, the next state with capacity to accommodate such number of delegates is Port Harcourt. So they chose Port Harcourt.

However, I went to a meeting where all the presidential aspirants, except Jonah Jang, were present. In that meeting, the Chairman of the party presided. Atiku was seated by him. Senate President Saraki was seated. There were Makarfi, Bafarawa, David Mark, Turaki, Datti Ahmed, Kwakwanso and Tambunwal sitting in that order. Not one of these persons opposed Port Harcourt as the place where the convention will take place. I challenge them to come and say if anyone moved to ask why the choice of Port Harcourt, why not so and so place instead?

A decision was taken, nobody raised any objection; then people now went, after that agreement, to now plant in the media that people are opposing. If they are sincere PDP members as they claim, why would it be that in a formal meeting where decision was being taken, you never raised objection? Then you go back to say Port Harcourt is wrong. What will Port Harcourt change in the whole equation?

Anyone opposed to Port Harcourt an agent of FG

If anyone is opposed to Port Harcourt, and did not raise any objection at the meeting, but went back to sponsor reports that aspirants were opposed to Port Harcourt, that person could be the agent of FG. The question is, does the person who raised that afterthought objection love PDP? Are you sure he is not an agent?

How would Port Harcourt as convention center affect any aspirant’s chances. First, statutory delegates are known. Members of NASS are statutory delegates. Houses of Assembly members are statutory delegates, so are party Chairmen, Council Chairmen. They are all there, you know them. The only thing you cannot determine now is the election of national candidates, one per local government.So how does that affect any aspirant?

On avoiding an Akpabio or Shekarau situation

I don’t want to talk about Akpabio and Shekarau. If you believe in this party, you believe in the imperative for a change of government, then no one must say ‘it must be me’. That is the problem we are having. Those who would run away from the party if they don’t get the ticket are those who from day one are not committed to the party. You cannot say ‘it must be me’.

You remember, when we came up with the support for Modu Sheriff, some persons criticized it. Those of us in support said we did what we did believing that it was in best interest of the party. When we saw that our judgement was wrong, we never hesitated to come up to say we can’t allow this.

We saw that if we allowed it, the party will be destroyed and we stood firm. But see the twist. Even those who claimed they never wanted Sheriff, were those who went back to work with same Sheriff. We maintained that we couldn’t have Sheriff. We thank God the signal came out. We fought and we thank God Sheriff left.

The point I am making is if you believe you love the party, you believe we truly want a change of government, that this government does not mean well for Nigerians, and then you don’t get the ticket tomorrow, why would you say I am leaving the party? It is not just about personal interest. The interest of this country must supersede. Anybody who believes in this party must be able to make sacrifice.

On the taking over hotels in Port Harcourt ahead of convention

When I came back from the meeting where it was decided that Port Harcourt would be convention venue, I found that a presidential aspirant had tried to take over all the hotels in Port Harcourt. I said no, this is possible.

When you allow only one person to book all the hotels in Port Harcourt, other aspirants will be in problem. You know governors, other dignitaries are coming here as my guests. The same person who tried doing that went back and planted in the media that the government of Rivers State had taken over all the hotels and “that we are no longer comfortable with Port Harcourt”.

I have no alternative to PDP. That is why I supported Secondus to be Chairman. And we are getting results now. If some persons who were planted had be allowed to be Chairman, PDP would have collapsed by now.

On EFCC’s move to investigate Rivers finances

Justice Buba has ruled that the duty to query or investigate the finances of a state government lies solely on the state assembly that could say if a third party can come.

These so-called investigations are smokescreen targeted at opposition parties. Have you ever heard the EFCC saying anything regarding the ruling party, that they have found out that the funds for elections came through the government? Why are we carried away? They come tell the public that this is the intention, but they have ulterior motive.

The fund they have to investigate is only when it has to do with opposition parties. EFCC for instance says PDP spent money on 2015 elections. Has EFCC investigated states that were APC like Rivers at that time, that funded the party’s elections? Who is deceiving who? I don’t want to be carried away by those arrangements. EFCC is witch-hunting.