PDP Convention: Northern Youth kick against Port Harcourt as venue

A coalition of Northern youths within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has requested Port Harcourt as the proposed venue for the Presidential primaries of the party, citing plots by some members to right the election.

In a press statement signed by its Convener, Honourable Awwal Dahiru in Abuja on Thursday, the group claimed that the plan by the National Working Committee to move the Convention to Port Harcourt will pace way for rigging and installation of unpopular aspirant as the Presidential candidate of the party.

“We have noticed with great concern the orchestrated plan to once again subvert the power of the National Convention and the rights of the National delegates to exercise their powers without fear or favour as was done at the December National Convention when the party elected its National Officers.

“We wish to state unequivocally that that process was in no way free and fair and the outcome of that manipulation is still mitigating against the party till now. This new plot, if allowed to succeed, will bury the party once and for all.

The group accused the Rivers state Governor of trying to impose one of the aspirants on the party for the 2019 presidential election.

“We are aware of the attempt by Governor Wike to force Governors of the party to endorse a particular aspirant he has pledged to give the presidential ticket of the party to and how the Governor of Bayelsa State led the resistance against him.

“The PDP is much bigger than any individual and can no longer continue to be the annex of a particular Governor. The National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, must realize that he is nothing but a custodian of that office and the Northern youth will not stand back and allow this.”

“At a time when Nigerians are looking towards the party for salvation, embarking on imposition and dictatorial tendencies will not make us different from the APC government we are trying to replace.

” Abuja remains the capital of Nigeria and the centre of unity, Port Harcourt is not and if for any other reasons Abuja is not available as venue for the Convention, there are over thirty other States in Nigeria where the Convention can be held but definitely not Rivers State,” the statement read.”