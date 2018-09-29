PDP Convention: Mark gets Niger endorsement

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The 2019 Presidential aspiration of immediate past Senate President, Senator David Mark got a huge boost yesterday following his endorsement by the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Mark who was military governor of the state from 1984 and 1986 returned 34 years after to seek the blessing of party faithful at the October 6th National Convention billed for Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

In a statement issued by the media assistant to Senator Mark, Paul Mumeh, the Niger state chairman of the party, Mr. Tanko Beji was quoted to have said the number of Presidential aspirants under the platform of the PDP is an indication that the party is the preferred choice for Nigerians.

According to him, this is payback time for his good works as the then military governor of Niger state adding “Your success is ours. I can assure you that with the 100 delegates of Niger State to the National Convention, we shall give you 98 percent.”

Director General of the David Mark Presidential Campaign Organization, Senator Zainab Kure had earlier reeled out the credentials of Mark, reminding the delegates of the need to endorse her principal because of his immeasurable contributions to the State.

She recalled that it was Mark’s introduction of free and compulsory education for the girl child during his stint as military governor that made the state the producer of the highest number of educated women in Northern Nigeria..

Responding, the lawmaker promised to accord the state a special status to facilitate her socio-economic development so as to benefit from its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, if elected.