PDP begins screening of Presidential aspirants

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA: The Peoples Democratic Party has began screening of its Presidential aspirants ahead of the October 6th primaries.



The event which is ongoing at the Presidential Campaign Office also known as Legacy House, attracted a huge crowd made up of party supporters, vendors of various wares and drummers.

At the time of filing this report, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, immediate past governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang and businessman cum politician, Datti Baba-Ahmed have been given a clean bill of health by the screening committee, chaired by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who emerged from the exercise full of confidence told journalists that the “Screening went very well.”

Asked of his chances at the primary election, the governor who struggled to hide his excitement said “very well,” repeatedly before his security detail whisked him away.

Details later…