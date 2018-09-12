PDP ballot papers will have photographs of aspirants – Secondus

By Nwafor Sunday

In a bid to avoid electoral malpractices and complains from voters during the forthcoming presidential primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday announced that it would encrypt the images of aspirants on their ballot papers.

The national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, stated this in Abuja when he hosted the European Union team, headed by Bridget Markussen, in his office.

His words, “We are preparing to announce the convention committee soon so that the working committee will handover to this committee who will conduct the primary election

“We believe that all the presidential aspirants will have nominees into very key important committees. The accreditation committee where the delegates will line up and then be identified, ‎they would have ‎‎ nominees into that committee so that they are sure that no one is going to play any game.

“Then, the electoral committee ‎which will be headed by the convention committee will also do all the necessary materials.

“In this case, the ballot papers we intend to use will have portraits of all the aspirants, and all the aspirants will be invited to view and calculate all the numbers and everything under the view of everyone before the election proper can start”.