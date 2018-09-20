PDP aspirant assures constituents of quality representation

By Yinka Ajayi

A House of Representatives aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, Olawale Ogunleye has assured his constituents of quality representation that would birth the promotion of human capacity through quality education and sustainable development.

Ogunleye, who is aspiring to represent the people of Akoko North east/North west Federal Constituency, said: “our heritage as a people is farming and if we truly must develop, we need to set personal interests and political affiliations aside, invest our time and resource in the collective development of our dignity as a people through subsistent farming.

“If elected as a member of the House of Reps in 2019, ‎I will be committed to pursuing the growth and development of not only Akoko North East/ West Federal Constituency, but also the entire Akoko land.”