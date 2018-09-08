PDP: 98 candidates aspire for 24 Gombe Assembly seats

At least 98 candidates are aspiring for the 24 seats of the Gombe State House of Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Chairman screening committee of the party Mr Regis Ukwakwe.

Ukwakwe disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the conduct of the screening of aspirants in Gombe on Saturday.

He said the aim of the screening was to make sure that successful candidates seeking such elective office in the party avoid any problem at the tribunal.

According to him, the committee has screened 64 candidates, including former Commissioners and retired permanent secretaries, adding that the exercise had been hitch-free, so far.

He expressed optimism that those that would scale through the exercise successfully would be people of moral standing to contest the State House of Assembly election.

“We want to make sure that we present the best candidates who are strong and have the capacity to win opponents,” he said.

